Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $191.56 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.58 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.