Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 850,345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Repligen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after buying an additional 36,773 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 31.0% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after buying an additional 139,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 71,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 121,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.73.

Stock Performance

RGEN stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -448.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.23. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

