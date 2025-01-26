Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 68.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.43. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $176.51 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 108.60%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,778,841. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

