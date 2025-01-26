Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Glaukos by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after buying an additional 98,109 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,245,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,223,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,722,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 803,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,112,000 after acquiring an additional 155,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.04. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $83.90 and a 52 week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $1,502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,454.08. This represents a 23.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,603 shares of company stock worth $2,605,678. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

