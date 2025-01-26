Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.88.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $169.58 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

