Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,039,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.77.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $591.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $597.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $638.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total value of $1,808,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,504. This represents a 20.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

