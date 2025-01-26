Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,585,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $345.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.93 and its 200-day moving average is $323.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LAD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $92,652.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,964.94. The trade was a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,696,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,778,000. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,770 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,607. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.