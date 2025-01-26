Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,013,899.56. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $449.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.73 and a twelve month high of $456.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.42 and its 200 day moving average is $381.80.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

