Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 58.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $210.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $213.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.