Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Insulet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Insulet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Insulet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $280.35 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $282.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.53.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $543.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.81.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

