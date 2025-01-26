Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,451 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $224.85 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

