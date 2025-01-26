Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,711 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 84.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Cameco by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

