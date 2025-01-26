Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $549,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after acquiring an additional 307,528 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $99,352,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 214,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.33.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $434.23 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.90.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

