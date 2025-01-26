Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

