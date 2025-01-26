Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 101.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day moving average of $170.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.56 and a 12 month high of $201.64.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $197.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,325.91. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,669.50. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,072. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

