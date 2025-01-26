Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,009 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $166.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.66. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

View Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.