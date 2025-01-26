Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 846 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,400,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 751.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total value of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,784.72. The trade was a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 78 shares of company stock valued at $105,810. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,363.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,327.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,077.42.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.34% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

