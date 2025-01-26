Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $520,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,332,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,635,928.58. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $47,742.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,605.86. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,486 shares of company stock worth $31,751,368. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Trading Up 1.5 %

PCTY opened at $206.50 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $215.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.74 and a 200 day moving average of $176.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.