Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $116.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.77. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

