CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. CSX has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CSX by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 30,531 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 538,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 404,037 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

