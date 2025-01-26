Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $138.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.07.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,829.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,597.08. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $553,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,525.92. This trade represents a 58.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

