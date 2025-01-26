Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,534 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Vital Farms Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of VITL opened at $43.14 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $916,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,815,209.10. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,115,595.02. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,202 shares of company stock worth $7,855,957. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

