Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 4,030 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth about $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 70.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 price objective (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.37.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

