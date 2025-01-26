Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 480 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $91,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,283,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 358,806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,854,000 after buying an additional 1,370,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,294,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 935,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,856,000 after buying an additional 118,715 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

