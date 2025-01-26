Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,878,000 after buying an additional 1,097,815 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $52,561,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 72.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,844,000 after purchasing an additional 384,121 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Datadog by 51.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,985,000 after purchasing an additional 206,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after buying an additional 126,952 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,906,602.58. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,679 shares of company stock valued at $92,155,421. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.02, a PEG ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

