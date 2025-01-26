Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,197,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $462,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 655,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 191,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $16.83.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
