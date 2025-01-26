Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 108,842 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 113,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AFB opened at $11.00 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.