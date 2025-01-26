Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.