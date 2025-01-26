Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 27.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,734,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.00. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $63.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,982. This represents a 70.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

