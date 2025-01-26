Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 201,809 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in UBS Group by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 82,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,884,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $35.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

