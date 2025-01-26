Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ExlService were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 220,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 79,231 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 127,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ExlService by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $49.14 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,448. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

