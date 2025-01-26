Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $140.82 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

