Dakota Wealth Management Has $294,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 39,518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,236,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.4 %

FE stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

