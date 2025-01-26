Dakota Wealth Management Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 69,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 208,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.85. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.