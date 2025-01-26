Dakota Wealth Management Has $399,000 Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,778 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 39.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.30 to $20.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

