Dakota Wealth Management Has $428,000 Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 695.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $268,703.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,709,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,943,065.98. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $265,034.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,640,933.38. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,203,804 shares of company stock valued at $83,293,192. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

CRDO stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $86.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

