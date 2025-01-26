Dakota Wealth Management Has $450,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

