Dakota Wealth Management Has $460,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.