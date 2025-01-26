Dakota Wealth Management Invests $270,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

