Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management's holdings in Xylem were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Xylem by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 38.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

NYSE:XYL opened at $121.53 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.72 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

