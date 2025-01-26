Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 899 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NMI were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in NMI by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NMI Trading Up 0.5 %

NMIH opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.