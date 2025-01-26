Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 861.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 964,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after acquiring an additional 864,310 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $2,789,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,972 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 2.1 %

PNOV stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $782.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

