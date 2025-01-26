Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 179.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $996,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

