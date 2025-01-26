Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period.

Shares of XVV opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

