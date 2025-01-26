Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 839,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 384,277 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,867,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $426,000.

NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.10%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

