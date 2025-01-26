Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,503 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 314,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 55,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Equity Residential by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 110.66%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

