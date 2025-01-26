Dakota Wealth Management Sells 148 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,167,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 367,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,559,000 after buying an additional 183,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 632.6% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

