Dakota Wealth Management Sells 187 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 125,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $3,510,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 366,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

