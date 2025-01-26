Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,968 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $374.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.65 and its 200 day moving average is $312.32. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 735.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.