Dakota Wealth Management Sells 401 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $124.43 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

